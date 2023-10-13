A video of a young lady seeking her father's forgiveness has left many people emotional

The young lady said she did not have a good relationship with her dad because of the lies her mother peddled about him

Many people who saw the video commended the young lady for seeking forgiveness from him

A young Ghanaian lady has sent a heartfelt apology to her dad, wherever he may be, over the way she reacted towards him due to the things she was told as a child.

According to the woman @nhyiraba_gina, she and her siblings did not have a strong bond with their father growing up because they lived with their mother, a divorcee.

Lady seeks dad's forgiveness Photo credit: @nhyiraba_gina/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained throughout that period, their mother brainwashed them and created an impression that she was the breadwinner.

"So when our father became seriously ill, we showed little concern because we felt we were not benefiting from him. But at the same we realized that our standard of living was getting worse, for me going to school was becoming an issue," she said.

The lady said it took her and her siblings to confront their mother only for her to admit that it was their father who had been providing their needs all this while and not her.

She admitted not knowing where her dad is currently because of the frosty relationship they had but expressed hope that he could forgive her nonetheless.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4,000 likes and 400 comments

Watch the emotional video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video said the mother of the woman was to blame for this.

Respect stated:

Most divorced are due to ungratefulness from their wifes

user4886658515159 reacted:

That's why i'm always talking to my children whenever I sent mobile money for my wife

user6816292932308 added:

This has happen to so many family and homes are broken, our mothers didn't do us any good.

JAIUndefeated reacted:

this is the most thoughtful z most decent, most reasonable, most powerful, most sensible post I've ever watched and listened on TikTok

WALLACE indicated:

If you want your children to appreciate you,always give their chop money to them.most men are going through this

Michigan stated:

My mom did the same to us in our early days but my father was a forceful person so I knew he was the mechanism behind our everyday lives

