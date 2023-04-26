A gentleman in Ghana says he went through a tough season in his marriage but now lives happily with his wife

Oliver, as he identified himself, revealed that his wife cheated on him and had a child with another man

However, Oliver decided to accept the child on the condition that the wife does not disclose the secret to anyone

Oliver, a stronghearted Ghanaian man, has revealed he is living happily with his wife years after she got involved in an act that broke his heart.

Narrating his story in a radio interview on JoyNews with Kojo Yankson and his crew, Oliver said the woman cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend while their marriage was relatively new.

According to him, he didn't conduct any DNA tests, but how the child behaved made him suspect she was not for him.

I just had a feeling that she is not my daughter, and the manner in which the child behaves made me suspect that another man was the father. When I confronted her, she admitted that she went to her ex-boyfriend and got pregnant.

How Oliver forgave his wife for cheating on him

Oliver says he suffered a heart attack the same week his wife broke the news, but he never disclosed it to anybody and chose to forgive.

He says this was partly because he had already spent much on the girl and loved her like his offspring, so breaking that bond would have been too difficult.

I told her I didn't want anyone to hear of this because I didn't want any man to come in the future and tell me that this girl was his daughter. I love the girl so much that I always show affection to her. And I take great care of her, and I've decided to forgive my wife. Now, we're living happily again.

