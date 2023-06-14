A video of a man detailing his relationship with Sarkodie while he worked for him has gone viral

The man said he regrets ending his nice relationship with the rapper simply because he wanted to travel outside

Netizens who watched the video applauded the man for admitting that he made mistakes

A former house help of Sarkodie has broken his silence on why he acted very badly towards the award-winning rapper and his family, despite the good treatment and care he received from them.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV on YouTube, Michael Akwasi Antwi who lived with Sarkodie at his residence for 3 years, said he is always filled with sadness any time he reflects on the circumstances of his travel abroad.

Recounting his time with the rapper, Michael Akwasi Antwi said Sarkodie treated him with respect and always sought out his best interest.

He said that the rapper even agreed to his request to help him become a musician and added that Sarkodie started supporting him in that direction.

Quizzed by the host on why he opted to travel, Michael said that it was not something he had planned, explaining that everything happened so fast.

Everything happened so fast and this is where I regret what I did to Sarkodie and would like to apologise to him in person, should I get the chance.

He said on the day of the travel, Sarkodie and his wife were both out of the country, so he just packed his things and left without even informing them that he was officially quitting his job.

It was when I arrived in Portugal that I called someone in Ghana to tell them where I hid the keys of his house.

Currently in Germany, Michael said he had been hit with the harsh reality that life abroad is not as rosy as he had believed.

Ghanaians commend Michael for admitting that he erred

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended Michael for realising that he had made a mistake and wants to apologise to Sarkodie.

nana yaw mireku reacted:

He made a regrettable mistake and I am happy he is remorseful. I pray he meets Sark personally again and sincerely apologises.

francis Adjei added

I like how remorseful he is

Nana Dinsey commented

I just like this guy for being honest of himself and also being remorseful for his wrongdoings

