Social media user Kofi Desmond (@bonaparte_md) has celebrated making it to the United Kingdom

He released two pictures dashing in two different attires for the camera at an undisclosed specific location

After surfacing on his X account, netizens have lavished him with compliments under his inspiring post

X user with the account name @bonaparte_md has celebrated arriving in the United Kingdom as he fulfilled a lifelong dream of travelling to the European country.

He disclosed that the journey from Ghana to the UK took a lot from him. @bonaparte_md posted adorable photos, giving his X followers a glimpse of his early days in the country.

@bonaparte_md was photographed in two different ensembles in the pictures on his socials.

''IELTS PLAB 1 PLAB 2. United Kingdom Certified. This journey took a lot from me; God replenished,'' he captioned the frames.

The stunning pictures had been seen more than 131,000 times during this publication.

See the post below:

Reactions to the photos of @bonaparte_md

@Kingg_boat mentioned:

Aaaaahhhh, that’s my doc!

@ShodipeIbrahim commented:

Congratulations!

@bonaparte_md replied:

Dr. Ibrahim! You have been a contributor to my journey! I listen to your criticism on the FY2 journey every morning. Keep on doing what you do; you are touching the lives of many. God bless you.

@DrLemzy reacted:

Oouu, congrats, Bona!

@Atams_AT commented:

Hardman Square, where legends are made. Congratulations doc.

@bonaparte_md commented:

Thank you!

@FRANSBEST11 said:

Congratulations, big man.

@bonaparte_md replied:

Oh, Salma!. Thanks a lot.

@Steve_SK_ commented:

Bro! Congratulations! But Rydee, who you let my kiddies give?

@bonaparte_md posted:

My brooo! They would survive.

@bonaparte_md said:

Thanks, my, bro.

