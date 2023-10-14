New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has donated a new wheelchair and cash to a physically challenged woman

In a heartwarming video, he presents the mobility aid and money to the woman, which received approvals and smiles from onlookers

However, the footage of the generous deed, posted on Instagram by his son, did not impress many online users

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, came to the aid of a woman with a physical disability with a new wheelchair donation.

The Ghanaian Assin Central Member of Parliament and his team presented the new mobility aid to the woman and added cash to ease her struggles, putting a broad smile on her face.

MP's son shares video

The MP's son, Ken Agyapong Jr, posted the heartwarming footage of the generous deed on his Instagram account.

"Mr. President doing what he does best, offering help to people in need," the video's caption read on Instagram.

The kind-hearted MP received accolades from onlookers who stopped to witness the gesture.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Kennedy Agyapong

Unlike the people who saw the presentation of the wheelchair on the street, many online users were unimpressed.

Rnyarko61 said:

He for buy house give am seff. We are tired of the wheelchair .

Generalmosqui commented:

I'm sorry this is lame.

Joyfully_redbulled_psychrn said:

Leadership by example. Ken for president all the way.

Cypher96 commented:

Your dad di3 I Dey feel basaaa.

Lostdaddysad commented:

Public sympathy wining closing the election gap …lol.

Iam_mrteye reacted:

People pounded fufu all. Politicians.

Tweneboabangofficial said:

This is a type of man you want, Ghana. God bless Hon.

Ghanalinx commented:

Was this for show or genuine? Not everything needs to be on camera; makes it look like this was done because of politics ‍♂️

Abbanisaac said:

The job noe b easy.

Ken Agyapong boldly cautions party's National Council ahead of primaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong cautioned the party's National Council about intimidation ahead of the party's presidential primaries.

The Assin Central lawmaker threatened to fight against any attempts to cower him while addressing an audience at his campaign ahead of the November 4 NPP primaries to be organised at all the 276 constituencies nationwide and the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra.

