A video of a young American medical student revealing plans to practice medicine in Ghana has gone viral

She explained that due to this, she has even started doing an internship at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Social media users have congratulated the young lady for her decision to practice in Ghana

A young American medical student has earned the respect of many people after she opened up about her plans to practice in Ghana after school.

Taking to TikTok, @bechorner, in addressing some concerns a commenter raised about one of her videos, revealed that it had always been her desire to relocate to Ghana and practice as a medical doctor even before she got into medical school.

US lady plans to practice in Ghana Photo credit: @bechorner/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In pursuing that dream, the young lady revealed that she was recently in Ghana to work as an intern at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to help her get a better understanding of the country's medical field.

She also rubbished the claim that she took the spot meant for a Ghanaian medical student.

At the time of writing, the report had gathered over 150 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians encourage the young lady

Many people who watched the video commended the young lady for her decision, with others urging her not to pay attention to naysayers.

lex stated:

bec don’t listen to the hate, they have nothing better to do. you’re doing phenomenal, keep doing what you’re doing

debronxfada replied:

just ignore the naysayers my dear, Gh got ur back doc.

_Phi_Li replied:

there's never been a time medical students have had to complain of not finding places for internships.

Binitiefamily revealed:

I've never heard of Ghanaian doctors complaining of lack of spots, if anything we need more doctors so you are truly welcome here

Eric Fiagbor commented:

waaawooo dear please thank you so much for shoose Ghana as your second home dear

Ghanaian doctor turns care assistant in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian doctor shared her inspiring journey regarding how she relocated to the UK.

She recounted how she transitioned from being a medical doctor in Ghana to working as a care assistant because she did not have a license to practice in the UK.

She is hopeful of getting a license to practice as a medical doctor in the UK.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh