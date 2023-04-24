An adorable video of a Ghanaian medical doctor dancing has sparked reactions on TikTok

The doctor showed that despite that attending to patients he still as a social life as he displayed some amazing dance moves in the video

Netizens in their reaction to the video are praising the doctor with some commending him for the strategy has adopted to deliver his health tips

A young Ghanaian medical doctor has found a nice way of enlightening netizens on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The doctor who goes by the name @drkofi_gh on TikTok in a bid to get his followers informed on the best health practices dances and also shares health tips in his videos.

Ghanaian doctor in a video as he educates Ghanaians on healthy lifestyle Photo credit:@drkofi_gh/TikTok

In one of such videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the doctor who was giving tips to his followers on how one can keep a healthy kidney did it in a fun way as he danced with energy and swag to one of the trending TikTok songs.

There was a never-dull moment in the 22-second video as he delivered one dance move after the other and also shared health tips via the captions.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the nice dance moves by the doctor

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the doctor over his dance moves.

user85956543034710 reacted:

Dr Kofi thank you for your health tip you dance well

Mhiz jovial swthrt replied

Doctor wey sabi him work cm sabi dance join

user8132974073607 aaded:

my teacher,my motivator, and my Dr thank u

Nurses show nice dance moves

YEN.com.gh previously reported that two beautiful Ghanaian nurses have been praised by many after a video of them displaying some amazing dance moves went haywire on the net.

The amazing TikTok video showed the two nurses in their uniforms dancing beautifully as they vibed to D Jay's Morning Stress tune.

Soldiers dance beautifully

Also, a nice dance video by three pretty soldiers in the US Army has sparked reactions from dance lovers on social media.

The trio joined the TikTok trend as they wiggled their waist and danced with passion as if they were professional dancers.

