A video of a Ghanaian doctor displaying some hot dance moves has left many people in awe

The doctor who wore his white coat danced with joy as he dropped one dance move after the other

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him over how well he danced in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A handsome Ghanaian medical doctor has proven that despite the nature of his job, he still finds time to have fun.

This comes after a video of him displaying some amazing dance moves while at work went viral.

Young doctor thrills TikTok followers with nice dance moves Photo credit:@dr.dannybest/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, the young doctor who wore his white coat proved that he could boogie as he danced with excitement to one of the trending TikTok songs.

As if he had been practising for some time now, the young doctor dropped one dance move after the other as he danced in sync with the fast-tempo music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not even the prying eyes of onlookers could deter the young man from serving his followers with the captivating dance moves.

At the time of writing the report, the 55-second video had gathered over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians gush over the dance moves of the doctor

Social media users who reacted to the video seemed impressed by how well the doctor danced.

Maame Yanke398 revealed:

I’m waiting for you in Consulting Room 1

Adepa zhany stated:

I want to be your friend. What do you think about it? Can we be?

Reena indicated:

I want to do this dance with you la

Charlotte remarked:

All work and no play makes jack a dull boy

Doctor shows off nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian medical doctor trended following the style he adopted to enlighten netizens on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The doctor who goes by the name @drkofi_gh on TikTok informed his followers on the best health practices to help them live long. He also shared some health tips in his videos.

In the video, he gave tips on how one could maintain a healthy kidney.

He did it in a fun way as he danced with energy and swag to one of the trending TikTok songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh