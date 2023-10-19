Kingsley Ofosu, the sole survivor from a famous stowaway incident in 1992, has been arrested for over a €120,000 scam.

Kinsley Ofosu, the only survivor from the 1992 "Deadly Voyage" stowaway incident 1992, has been arrested for over a €120,000 scam.

Reports indicate that Ofosu had been on the run for 26 years before his arrest on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at a hideout in Prampram.

Kingsley Ofosu (L) had been on the run for 26 years. Source: UGC/GhanaWeb

Source: Getty Images

He was taken to a court in Takoradi in the Western Region and denied bail.

However, the court did not grant the request, and Ofosu has been remanded into police custody. He is set to reappear in court on October 30, 2023.

The alleged scam victim was one Charles Ohemeng, who met Ofosu in Germany in 1997.

Ohemeng had shipped cars and printing machines amounting to 120,000 euros.

"I shipped them to him in Ghana, and that was the end of everything. I did not hear from him again until his arrest today," Ohemeng said.

In 1992, Ofosu made headlines because he was the only survivor after a group of Africans were murdered after stowing away on a Ukrainian-crewed cargo ship.

The incident was dramatised in the 1996 film "Deadly Voyage."

