Police have launched a manhunt for unknown robbers who attacked residents at Oyibi Block Factory last Saturday

The robbers, numbering about five, took away an undisclosed amount of money and several mobile phones belonging to the victims

The robbery incident also resulted in the death of one person, according to a police statement on the incident

The deceased's body has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and subsequent autopsy.

"We wish to assure the public that we will surely get them," police said on social media.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation and intelligence operation to swiftly locate and apprehend the culprits.

The police have reassured the public of their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The shocking incident has left the Oyibi community in disbelief and raised concerns about the safety of residents in the area.

