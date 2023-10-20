A man in a video approached a police officer by the roadside, knelt down and presented her with a flower, but she rejected it

The policewoman, who seemed angered by the gesture, slapped the flower out of the man's hands and spoke harshly to him

The video went viral on TikTok, with many netizens confused by the police lady's behaviour

A Ghanaian man's attempt to present a flower to a police officer on the roadside took an unexpected turn when the policewoman not only rejected the floral offering but also responded harshly.

Ghanaian man and police officer

Source: TikTok

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on the social media platform TikTok, has left many netizens puzzled by the policewoman's reaction. In the video, the man could be seen approaching the police officer with a humble gesture, kneeling down to offer her a flower as a symbol of goodwill.

However, rather than accepting the flower graciously, the policewoman appeared to be angered by the man's actions. She swiftly slapped the flower out of his hand and delivered a stern rebuke, leaving the man shocked and visibly dejected.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views and comments, sparked a debate in the comment section. Many Ghanaians expressed confusion and concern about the policewoman's response. Some argued that the man's gesture was harmless and intended to show appreciation or make her smile for content purposes.

Ghanaian policewoman causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Larry Bilson26 commented:

So shame Ghana police show love to your people ok.... Imagine this guy was in America you'll see how sherif personal will hug him soo lovely

kofiannandugan reacted:

Dix seems to be funny but I realized something from this video. if it would have happened between two different race,we will attribute it to #RACISM

Efua_Linda commented:

this woman is at kasoa onni suban baako sei...I see her all the time

Source: YEN.com.gh