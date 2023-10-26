Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, was spotted walking gallantly as he got aboard his private jet and sat down comfortably

The Ghanaian millionaire rocked a simple outfit as he made his way to the aircraft, which had the inscription Dzata, the name of the cement company he co-owns

The video won him the admiration of many Ghanaians who wished to be like him in the near future

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama, in a viral video, was seen making a grand entrance onto his private jet.

The footage showed Ibrahim Mahama walking confidently towards his private jet, and as he boarded the aircraft, he settled down comfortably in its luxurious cushion seat. Mahama, despite his wealth and success, wore a simple yet elegant outfit: a blue shirt and trousers, demonstrating that true wealth is not always about extravagance.

What made this video even more special was the prominent inscription on the private jet. The aircraft displayed the name Dzata, which is the cement company the millionaire co-owns with his brother, John Mahama.

The video was shared on TikTok, and many Ghanaians could not help but express their love and admiration for Ibrahim Mahama. They highlighted his down-to-earth demeanour as one of his many shining qualities.

Ibrahim Mahama warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Edem Hodo said:

Chief I tap into your blessings.....stay blessed

wumpini666 commented:

I’m here planning to get myself a pickup truck for my business some are using jet ✈️ small, small we will get there

Wofa Nie reacted:

look at the dressing of a man who own a jet. those of us with two hundred cedis dress like we own Mars

LIBRA MIND said:

You see the shirt, you can get it at kantamanto for 15ghc, but it really doesn't when money dey account. respect the smart rich guys

Ibrahim Mahama buys expensive trucks

In another story, Ibrahim Mahama flaunted over 100 trucks in a video, which he paid $4 million for each of them. He said that the trucks would be a total of 200 by December 2023.

Many people were awed at how much he was spending on the trucks, while others hoped to work at his mining company one day.

