A taxi driver has been praised on social media after he packed stones in his vehicle to repair potholes on Takoradi's Paa Grant Roundabout route

From the photos online, he arrived with the stones to patch the potholes to make driving along that stretch of road less difficult

While some online users noted that the images were old, others were moved by the generous act of saving lives

A thoughtful taxi driver has been celebrated on social media after he packed stones in his vehicle to fix potholes on the Paa Grant Roundabout road in Takoradi in Ghana's Western Region.

The young man's details did not accompany the warm-hearted photos posted on the popular Facebook group Inna Real Life.

Taxi driver fills potholes with stones

The pictures show the generous taxi driver filling the potholes to make driving along that stretch of the road less arduous.

He accomplished his goal by filling the potholes with stones to help avoid any unpleasant road incidents or accidents.

The inspiring snaps received praises from group members as many lavished him with accolades. More than 1,300 people liked the post, which had received 97 comments and 60 shares at the time of this publication.

See a screenshot of the post below:

How peeps praised the taxi driver

Nana Tea commented:

Nänä Teä said, please, this guy needs a trend. Kudos to him

Ahmed Amadu Songai Bora said:

Chale is no joke any longer—so wey kind government we have. If you continue to vote for NPP or NDC and still go into this mess, then advise yourself.

Offthe Lights added:

This is different from his job; the Ministry of Road and highway authority is squandering the taxpayers' money anyhow, and you waste your time doing this. These people sit in their houses and laugh at us anytime because they don’t care.

Mask Manuel stated:

He got arrested. These are old pictures.

Apetwe De Etwe posted:

Hmm. If I’m not mistaken, Urban Roads or Ghana Highways have their office on that stretch oh, just around the Vodafone Office.

Max-Rihann Valerine commented:

Oh my goodness! You are the best.

Kludze Emmanuel wrote:

Well done king.

Edna Marfo remarked:

Awww, God bless him. That pothole is huge the way I fell in this weekend errr, my tyre nearly burst.

Kofi Asiedu shared:

He did this like a year or 2 ago. If you see the current state of the road right now errr.

Yaa Appiah said:

Indeed, there are still good people around.

Kwadwo Senior commented:

God bless you, bro.

Source: YEN.com.gh