President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived at the ongoing funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III

In a video, he made a grand entrance alongside his security details into the premises of the Ga Mantse Palace

Aside from the president, his wife, First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, and Vice-President Dr Bawumia are present

The funeral of the late Queen Mother of the Ga State, Her Royal Majesty Naa Dedei Omaedru III, is underway at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra on Saturday (today), October 28.

The president arrived with his security details at the funeral, where his wife, the First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, had already taken their seats to mourn with the family, chiefs and Ga people.

Watch the video of the moment Akufo-Addo arrived at the ongoing funeral of the Ga Manye.

It follows a directive from the Ga Traditional Council as part of activities tabled to observe the funeral of the deceased Queen Mother.

Shops at Circle Tiptoe Lane and Dome Market have been closed in compliance with the directive.

Source: YEN.com.gh