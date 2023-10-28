IGP George Akuffo Dampare has joined the Ga Traditional Council to mourn the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The funeral of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III is taking place at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie

The funeral service will be graced by various paramount chiefs, government representatives and foreign dignitaries

Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has led a police delegation to pay respects at the funeral of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The funeral of the Ga Manye is taking place at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie amid a rich display of culture.

Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare led a police delegation to pay respects. Source: Twitter/@GHANANEWSAGENCY

Source: Twitter

Dampare was seen in a warm embrace with a member of the Ga Traditional Council.

The funeral service is expected to be graced by various paramount chiefs, government representatives and foreign dignitaries.

Most business activity in Accra has stopped in Accra because of the final funeral rites.

Naa Dedei Ablah was born on April 20, 1934, and became Queen Mother of the Ga state in 1963 at age 29.

Court case threatened funeral

An earlier interim injunction on the ceremony for 10 days was set aside after the judge who granted the injunction on the queen mother’s funeral said the order was an error.

He said the applicants pushing for the injunction did not present the complete picture of the situation.

Seven persons close to the queen mother's family had taken legal action to stop the funeral.

They claimed the Ga Traditional Council had sidelined them in organising the funeral.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

Ghana has also been mourning the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18, 2023, following which she will be buried on November 19, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh