The funeral of the late Ga Manye of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, is underway in Accra, alongside traditional rites and the display of beautiful Ga culture.

Several activities, including rituals, are being performed for the deceased Queen Mother at the Ga Mantse Palace.

Prominent personalities, including the First Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, and many other dignitaries have paid their last respects to the late Queen.

Watch the live video of the funeral below:

Shops at Circle Tiptoe Lane and Dome Market closed for the funeral of the late Ga Manye

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that several shops in principal markets and communities in Accra have been closed for the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

It follows a directive from the Ga Traditional Council as part of activities tabled to observe the funeral of the deceased Queen Mother.

Shops at Circle Tiptoe Lane and Dome Market have been closed in compliance with the directive.

