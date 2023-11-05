Kojo David, a Ghanaian man living with a physical disability, voted in the presidential election of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The 41-year-old was among over 1,000 delegates who cast their ballot at Prampram on Saturday, November 4

David could be seen crawling across the Prampram Anglican School voting centre to vote in an uplifting video that portrayed inclusion

A physically challenged man, Kojo David, was among over 1,000 delegates who voted at Prampram in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

David, a 41-year-old person with a disability (PWD), was captured crawling across the Prampram Anglican School voting centre to cast his vote.

Meet the physically challenged delegate who voted in the NPP presidential primary. Photo credit: @GHANANEWSAGENCY.

Source: Twitter

He was among the over 200,000 delegates who voted nationwide in the NPP presidential poll on Saturday, November 4, which saw Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerge as the flagbearer-elect.

The video, which shows David making his way to the voting centre to make his vote count, has been viewed many times by netizens. Many reacted.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh