An angry onlooker accosted the leaders of an unknown church after the pastor chased away a homeless man from the premises

The angry onlooker said the church should have shown love to the homeless man by caring for his needs

The angry onlooker further warned the church against holding services because of the treatment of the homeless man

A church ended its service early after an angry outsider threatened to beat up the congregation.

This was after the leaders of the church allegedly sacked a homeless man who slept close to their church premises.

In a viral TikTok video, the angry onlooker questioned the church leaders and accused them of not showing love.

He said they could have bought clothes for the homeless man and helped his plight.

The angry man further threatened not to allow them to hold church services there again.

Ghanaian Woman Asks Church Of Pentecost To Refund Offering Worth GH¢350,000

A Ghanaian woman in the UK has demanded a refund of £25,000 (GH¢350,000) in offering payments from the Church of Pentecost before her expulsion.

She expressed her anger in a TikTok video, stating she would seek legal action if necessary.

The woman criticised the church for requesting a receipt, implying they should recognise her contributions without one.

Pentecost church elder released after kidnapping

Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped during a church service, has been released.

The news was announced through a WhatsApp conversation, with the National Head Pastor expressing gratitude for his miraculous return.

The Ghanaian High Commission in South Africa is collaborating with the Church of Pentecost and local authorities to ensure the swift and secure repatriation of the victim.

Source: YEN.com.gh