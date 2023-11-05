John Dumelo, an aspiring Member of Parliament in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, indirectly commented on the NPP presidential primaries' outcome in the area

As the results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries for Ayawaso West Wuogon unfolded, John Dumelo, the aspiring Member of Parliament for the constituency, made subtle comments that seemingly targeted his rival, Lydia Alhassan.

The contest saw Kennedy Agyapong secure the lead with 535 votes, surpassing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who received 441 votes.

In a tweet discovered by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo conveyed his lack of surprise at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's votes falling short of Kennedy Agyapong's count.

His tweet appeared to inquire why his contender couldn't rally the delegates in Ayawaso West Wuogon to support her favoured presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia. Dumelo's tweet read,

"So Ken Agyapong won in Ayawaso West…Someone couldn’t whip her delegates in line for Bawumia. I’m not surprised."

The result of the elections at Ayawaso West Wuogon

Kennedy Agyapong garnered 535 votes, while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured 441 votes in Ayawaso West Wuogon during the primaries.

Nevertheless, despite this outcome, Dr Bawumia ultimately triumphed in the presidential primaries and secured his position as the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections, with 61.43% of the total votes.

