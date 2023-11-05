NPP president hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong accepted defeat after the NPP presidential race concluded

He gracefully bowed to the triumph of Dr Bawumia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 4

The Assin Central Member of Parliament pledged to support the vice-president in defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 nationwide poll

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the presidential hopefuls of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), gracefully accepted defeat after the declaration of the party's presidential election results.

In a fiercely contested presidential poll, the Assin Central Member of Parliament gave Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a "showdown."

Ken Agyapong concedes to Buwamia after NPP presidential primary loss. Photo credit: @Citi973.

Source: Twitter

He polled 37.41 per cent to clinch the second position, bowing to the victory of Dr Bawumia, who garnered 61.47 per cent.

The lawmaker congratulated the party's election committee for organising a free and fair presidential primary.

"This is the only thing I've been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair, and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Agyapong said after the results were declared.

He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and retain power in the 2024 general election.

Watch his video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh