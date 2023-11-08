Wanderlust Ghana has announced that it will embark on another road trip starting on November 16

The trip, which will take place in Ghana, is aimed at touring and exploring parts of the country

Many people who reacted to the post expressed the desire to join the club on the trip

Wanderlust Ghana, the travel club that embarked on the famous adventure from Accra to London by road, has announced its decision to hit the road again.

Dubbed the Ghana Expedition, the road trip purposely meant to explore parts of the country will start on November 16 to November 20.

Wanderlust Ghana to embark on another road trip Photo credit: @Wanderlust GHANA/Facebook

Providing an update on its Facebook page, the group revealed that the locations for the trip will include Accra, Sunyani, Tamale, Ho and Keta.

The travel club urged interested persons who wish to join the trip to reach out and make the necessary arrangement.

"Road trip loading. Please don’t say we didn’t tell you this time. Discover Ghana. Do you wanna drive or ride along in a bus with us? Your choice," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Wanderlust Ghana had 200 likes and 23 comments.

Ghanaians react to the announcement by Wanderlust Ghana

Social media users who reacted to the post expressed interest in joining the trip, with some asking questions about the preparation.

Osonoba Obrempong Tabiri reacted:

Please when ur ready to go to the states then u inform me,as for sunyani nd the rest I already know there. Thanks

Maxwell Nana Amankwah indicated:

Alhassan Ishaaq Kabore Knowledge is indeed power. You’ve educated me and taken me on easy road trips.

Nana Papa Bi indicated:

Just called the number .and one lady from Adansi travel and tour who answered the called does not have enough details .?

Ronald Valentine Quansah wrote:

Nana Papa Bi get all the necessary info so we start making arrangement

Wanderlust Ghana revealed some people discouraged them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group who embarked on a historic trip by land from Accra to London said they were discouraged.

Richard Anim added that government officials turned their back on them before the commencement of their journey.

He detailed that when the group disclosed their plans to a person in government holding a higher position, he discouraged them.

