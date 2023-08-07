A team of 12 Ghanaian men and one woman, chronicled on their Facebook page Wanderlust Ghana, revealed that Ghanaian officials discouraged them

The group detailed that when they sought assistance from some persons in government, they turned them down

They added that the official told them that they could take a 6hours flight to London or go on their adventurous trip by road at their own risk

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Richard Anim, a member of the group who embarked on a historic trip by land from Accra to London, said they were discouraged. He added that government officials turned their back on them before the commencement of their journey.

Wanderlust group who traveled from Accra to London have said that government officials discouraged them Photo source: UGC

Source: Facebook

In an interview with TV3, Richard Anim detailed that they did not have it easy with Ghanaian officials they turned to for help. He detailed that when the group disclosed their plans to a person in government holding a higher position, he discouraged them.

The groundbreaking expedition undertaken by a team of 12 Ghanaian men and one woman, chronicled on their Facebook page, Wanderlust Ghana, has unveiled a remarkable accomplishment.

However, the determined trending group revealed that it was a saddening experience as they witnessed the discouragement from persons they had hopes in.

"One of the government officials in the government institution discouraged us; he said, why would you drive when you could take a flight for six hours? We did not go to them for money but for courtesies to be extended to us at borders. He told us to go at our own risk."

Watch the video of the interview with the Wanderlust members below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the information from Wanderlust about a government official's discouragement

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the news about government officials' discouragement towards the Wanderlust group and their viral trip.

celi_brities commented:

They will never support their own

iampenny_jafrica commented:

Everyone will achieve their dreams

flexysly99 commented:

Just like we will never groom talents, but when they go through the struggles alone to reach the top, then we call them to come represent Ghana

Ghanaians bash Kantanka for not supporting Wanderlust

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kantanka Automobile, a Ghanaian automaker, had come under fire from Ghanaians on social media for not sponsoring the popular Accra to London journey.

The 12 Ghanaians who traveled from Accra to London claimed they asked the corporation to support the trip, but they were turned down.

Many Ghanaians thought hiring Kantanka vehicles for the journey would have helped the company's reputation and promoted products manufactured in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh