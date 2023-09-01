Johnnie Walker hosted a welcome dinner in Accra for Wanderlust Ghana, a group of explorers who completed a cross-continental road trip from Accra to London

The event brought together the explorers, their families, friends, and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited staff

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana, praised the adventurers for embodying the brand's values and commitment to celebrating bold individuals

Johnnie Walker, the world-renowned Scotch Whisky brand, played host to Wanderlust Ghana, a group of intrepid Ghanaian explorers who recently embarked on a historic cross-continental road trip from Accra to London during a warm welcome dinner held in Accra.

The event served as a joyous reunion, uniting the adventurous members of Wanderlust Ghana, their families, friends, as well as the dedicated teams of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the event also drew the attendance of well-wishers and supporters who had followed their remarkable journey.

What Johnnie Walker told Wanderlust Ghana

Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana, expressed the brand's rationale behind extending this warm welcome, saying,

"Throughout our history, we have consistently celebrated individuals who exemplify the spirit of our brand – the spirit of 'Keep Walking.' This signifies our commitment to progress, resilience, optimism, and the aspiration to create a lasting impact and inspire others to follow in our footsteps."

She went on to praise the remarkable achievement of the Wanderlust Ghana team, describing it as "historic" and "phenomenal."

Their daring voyage, which put Ghana on the global map, resonated deeply with Johnnie Walker's ethos of celebrating everyday Ghanaians who persevere in the face of adversity and blaze new trails.

Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, CEO of Saka Homes and spokesperson for Wanderlust Ghana, expressed gratitude to Guinness Ghana for hosting the team and expressed optimism regarding future collaborations between the two entities, emphasizing the importance of their pioneering journey in inspiring others to embark on bold adventures.

Meanwhile, the Wanderlust Ghana explorers who embarked on the road trip from Ghana's Accra to London, UK, hosted an arrival party in Ghana on Sunday, August 20.

The squad of 12 men and one woman set out on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa, and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire as part of their trip to the UK.

