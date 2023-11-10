A Ghanaian teenager who had to put her BECE on the back burner due to speech impairment has reportedly been healed

Vivian Amegah became speech impaired under strange circumstances while preparing for her final junior high school exam

Details of how the 19-year-old received her healing have been explained by her preacher, Dr Vicent Appiah

Vivian Amegah, a Ghanaian lady who became speech-impaired under strange circumstances for a year, has reportedly been healed by the power of God.

The 19-year-old Agadzi indigene of The Church of Pentecost's Akenkansu District in the Akim Oda Area had a psychotic episode shortly after her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) mock examinations in November last year.

Subsequently, she became utterly mute and could not write the BECE with her year group. She was taken to diviners and traditional healers and given a talisman, which was put around her neck.

Commenting on how Amegah received her healing, the District Minister of Akenkansu, Probationary Overseer Dr Vicent Appiah, explained:

"We prayed for her on the first day we met her, and we observed how she fought but couldn't open her mouth when we urged her to speak. The Holy Spirit also called our attention to a thin brown thread wrapped around her neck, and when we asked what it was for, her Auntie responded promptly., 'It is just a thread.'''

''We told her to take it off, but she hesitated, saying, 'Grandma would be the perfect person to take it off when she gets home,'" Dr Appiah recounted.

During a second visit on October 6, 2023, Dr Appiah handed her a youth Bible and a reading torch, urging her to study Matthew 8 and 9 about Jesus Christ's miracles.

Amegah received her miracle on October 13, 2023, when she spontaneously uttered several Bible verses. But, due to the horror, she stopped reading the Bible, and the speech ended, leaving her silent again.

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, while she was getting ready for church, she abruptly spoke again, and this time she remained outspoken.

Amegah reported to church that day to testify of the healing, which prompted applause from congregants.

