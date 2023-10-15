The famous Alpha Hour preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has donated GH¢12,000 towards the rehabilitation of a Bishop Herman College alumnus with a drug addiction

He released the cash following an appeal for help to finance the treatment of the ailing young man at a rehabilitation centre

Following the gift, netizens lauded the gesture and praised the preacher after social media star Nana Tea shared details online

Famous televangelist and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has donated GH¢12,000 to rehabilitate a former Bishop Herman College student with a drug addiction.

Prince, 29, shared his heart-wrenching struggle with his addiction to the substance with Ghanaian social media personality Nana Tea, born James Annor Tetteh.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang donates GH¢12k for rehabilitation of old Bishop Herman College student. Photo credit: Nänä Teä.

Source: Facebook

Nana Tea uploaded the footage of their conversation on his socials, where his followers indicated that Prince requires treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

However, financial impediments challenged the quest to give Prince the much-needed health assistance due to the costly treatment and transformation of more than GH¢24,000.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang donated GH¢12,000 in part to help provide medical care for the ailing young man.

Nana Tea shared details of the generous deed and pictures of Prince's impressive transformation online, which warmed hearts.

Read Nana Tea's post here and watch a video of Prince having a KFC treat below:

Reactions to the cash donation by Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Kronikle Da Mobile Barber stated:

What God cannot do does not exist. God bless Pastor Agyemang Elvis for the good works.

BONES MAN TV indicated:

I have officially started sharing the link. God bless you Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

Mickey Darling commented:

Awesome news. The barber also needs recognition paaaaaa. I have some new machine be there to give out to him paaaa. He's doing a good job.

Kronikle Da Mobile Barber indicated:

Nänä Teä, This can only be God.

Ayeyi Sikadwa Kodie posted:

One person doing well in your philanthropic work is the barber. God bless him.

Promise Afeafa Agbleze commented:

God bless you all.

Kate Osei said:

Awwwwwn, many blessings, Daddy.

Young Paddy commented:

Philanthropist of our time. Nänä Teä, you're doing the most. God bless you.

Princess Ticia posted:

May God bless him.

Japhet Kenn commented:

I don't even know how to appreciate you. Papa, you are really loving. God bless you.

Puokare Benedicta reacted:

God bless him.

Sabina Amigeita mentioned:

God bless Pastor Elvis.

Sika Ba Maame commented:

For this, I will continue alpha saaa. I will never give up.

Patricia Agyapong Frimpomaa said:

God bless you Nänä Teä and Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

Obaapa Bernice indicated:

God continue to increase your blessings abundantly, daddy.

Abigail Naa Dedei Aryeetey stated:

God bless you Papa. See such a nice gentleman.

Justina Nkansah indicated:

God continue to bless him.

Abilla Isaac Azumah said:

As for this one, the one-sided bloggers will not write about it. God is working. God bless the Chief Alpharian and you, Nana, as well. We shall be praying with him.

Nana Tea gives mum selling groundnuts GH¢160 and a KFC treat

This is not the first time Nana Tea has touched a life. YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian social media star Nana Tea delighted the heart of a struggling mum of six with a monetary gift of GH¢160 and a treat from KFC.

Nana Tea, also a philanthropist, chanced on the woman while she was selling groundnuts in traffic. It was raining at the time the pair had their first-ever encounter.

Source: YEN.com.gh