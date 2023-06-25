Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, took some time off during prayers to address girls sending prayer requests against their lover's marriages

During one of his prayer sessions, participants noticed a prayer request asking God to remove her lover's wife

The plea has angered the leader of Alpha Hour, who issued a warning to girls on the prayer platform

Founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, expressed his displeasure for people praying for marriages to break on the Alpha altar.

He stopped mid-prayer to publicly address the problem with a strong warning to the perpetrators.

According to Pastor Agyemang, it is the height of wickedness that one woman will pray for another woman's marriage to break.

Pastor Agyemang advised side chicks to pray for forgiveness and ask God to give them their husbands. He said:

"Go and break up and pray for God to give you your own husband. How dare you try to break someone's marriage on this altar. Let's be serious with God. I hate this kind of evil. Women can be so wicked."

Ghanaians react to Pastor Elvis Agyemang's strong warning to girls dating married men who are praying at midnight to break marriages

Many applauded the leader of Alpha Hour for speaking against the act. Others also expressed shock that people are praying for God-ordained unions to fall apart.

Yaa Gyams commented:

This was such a shock. The audacity! Thank you for always speaking and teaching the truth, no more sugarcoating and covering sin in our lives. We need constant reminders when we are not aligned. I love you and Alpha Hour. Thank you for admonishing with love. People play too much and forget HE is the God that answereth by fire!! May God show us mercy, and may we do the right thing and live holy

Akua Darkoa Anim wrote:

Hmmmnnn. It’s always the audacity for me. May God continue to protect marriages with every jealousy in Him.

MaameYaa AdepaDufie Takyi comment:

God loves the man’s wife, trust me. We all should be grateful this side chick didn’t take both of them to juju but rather to this Altar. God is still doing his miracles.

