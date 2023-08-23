A Ghanaian man who is a Muslim but joined Alpha Hour for a prayer session has shared a healing testimony

The man, who did not mention his name, said he had a health condition called essential tremor but was healed when he joined the prayer session

After sharing his testimony on social media, the leader of the Alpha Hour movement Pastor Elvis Agyemang said, “Muslims too, go believe in Jesus.”

A Ghanaian man who identifies as a Muslim has testified about how he joined Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Alpha Hour prayer session and later experienced healing from a chronic illness.

The man narrated that he often shares the social media links of the popular Alpha Hour prayer movement with friends even though he belonged to a different religious group.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, after sharing the link as usual, he monitored the prayer session.

The Muslim man said he used to suffer from Essential Tremor Photo credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis Source: Facebook

During the intense prayer session, the man of God said that someone had been experiencing Essential Tremor (ET), and he pronounced recovery for the person.

According to a social media testimony that Pastor Elvis Agyemang shared, the Muslim man said immediately he heard Pastor Elvis Agyemag declare healing for the person with the disease, he shouted 'Amen' and that was the turning point for him.

“I am a Muslim and I hide or go to Alpha when I am around my family, however, I have a broadcast list where I share the link with other friends, 21/08/23 I was sleeping when my alarm rang and I woke up to share the link, minutes after into the prayer Pastor mentioned a case that I have been going through, he said someone has a shaking hand that day I was holding my phone and my hand shook for close to 5 mins, I woke up from my sleep and said AMEN!! !! !!!! I have not had the earlier experience after 12 am till 1:53 pm as I type this testimony,” he wrote, adding “God is indeed merciful”.

While sharing the testimony, Pastor Elvis Agyemang said: “Muslims too, go believe in Jesus.”

A neurological condition known as essential tremor makes your hands, head, trunk, voice, or legs shake rhythmically. The most prevalent trembling disorder, it is sometimes confused with Parkinson's disease.

Alpha Hour live on 27 radio and TV stations

The Alpha Hour prayer, which started online, is reaching every corner of Ghana, with almost 30 radio and TV stations currently broadcasting the dawn prayer live.

In a recent Twitter post, Pastor Elvis said there were over 73,000 devices connected online, 27 radio stations, and two television stations broadcasting the prayer service.

Several testimonies have been shared on the platform including one where a parent who did not have money to pay her child's school fees was gifted money after praying.

Pastor Agyemang cautions side chick praying on Alpha Hour

Earlier, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, during one of the Alpha Hour episodes, said he was unhappy with people praying for marriages to break so they could marry the divorcee.

He stopped mid-prayer to publicly address the problem with a strong warning to the perpetrators.

He said it was wicked for a woman to pray for another woman’s marriage to break. He said such women should pray for forgiveness.

