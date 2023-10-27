A student from the Berekum College of Education has gone viral after winning a sports bet of GH¢1.8 billion

A video of his male friends celebrating with him in the dormitory has surfaced online

People on social media advised him on what to use the money for and what he should have done after winning the bet

A Berekum College of Education student won GH¢1.8 billion from betting on the Newcastle versus Dortmund game played on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Berekum College Of Education male student wins bet. Image Credit: @elkanakofi

The game was played on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and the result of the neck-to-neck was 0-1 in favour of Borussia Dortmund.

A video of the student's friends showering him with powder and chanting how much money he had won from the bet has gone viral on social media.

Many shared their opinions on what he should have done after winning the money and what he should use it for.

People shared their views on the video

Many people advised him to leave the country and seek greener pastures abroad after watching the video shared by @elkanakofi.

Others were unhappy that he told his friends about the massive money he had acquired from betting on a game.

bobbybrown6867 said:

Newcastle, why u do me that

@Big Brain said:

Bro, prepare and go to London straight... don't sit there ☺️

Jelf_Justice said:

Beware of those around you. Don't be carried away.

bobbykmike said:

Why did he tell Friends

Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman said:

Somebro chop 2.4 billion with 100ghc for my area

life.of.osman said:

Man for do sharp then jakpa oooo

Young man spends over GH¢1m of company money on sports betting

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service remanded a young man, Nana Nhyira Agyapong, for stealing over GH¢1,285,034 million from his company and losing all on sports betting.

Police said Mr Agyapong confessed to placing the stolen money on sports betting from last year September to March this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh