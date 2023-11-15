Gwen Cudjoe, a UK-based Ghanaian, disclosed the emotional abuse and financial exploitation she faced in her marriage

Her husband's changed behaviour and threats of deportation for financial non-compliance created a hostile environment

Additionally, mistreatment of her child by step-siblings led Gwen to leave the house for her child's safety

Gwen Cudjoe, a UK-based Ghanaian, recently shared her harrowing experience of emotional abuse and financial exploitation at the hands of her husband.

Gwen disclosed that her husband's behaviour took a dark turn after their marriage, involving demands for money and threats to report her to immigration authorities if she refused. The situation escalated when she discovered through her husband's ex-wife that he had married her primarily for financial support, not genuine affection.

According to Gwen, her husband demanded money regularly, and she felt compelled to comply to avoid deportation threats. The ex-wife's disclosure added another layer to the ordeal, indicating that Gwen's husband never entered the marriage for love.

Gwen Cudjoe in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: Twitter

Source: Youtube

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Gwen described the experience as emotionally draining, with her husband's disinterest in her well-being and a focus solely on financial contributions. There were instances where he took control of her finances, spending extravagantly without consideration for her needs.

Gwen said that aside from the money her husband took at the time, she paid him £500 (GH¢7,338) every month for the money he spent to bring her to the UK.

Moreover, Gwen revealed that her child from a previous relationship faced mistreatment from her stepchildren born in the UK. The situation became so dire that her child was physically assaulted by the step-siblings. This alarming development prompted Gwen to take decisive action, ensuring her child's safety by leaving the house.

Source: YEN.com.gh