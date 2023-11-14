Kwame Poku, a Ghanaian in Australia, revealed his ex-wife left for the UK without informing him, initiating divorce proceedings through her mother

Despite facing financial challenges due to a salary cut, Kwame continued to support his ex-wife and children

The situation unfolded unexpectedly, with Kwame sharing the complexities of his marital struggles and his ex-wife's decision to file for divorce

Kwame Poku, a Ghanaian living in Australia, recently opened up about the unexpected events in his marriage, revealing that his ex-wife left for the UK without informing him and initiated divorce proceedings through her mother.

Kwame shared the challenges he faced, including a 50% reduction in his salary due to a change in his company's mode of operation. Despite the financial constraints, he continued to support his ex-wife and children.

The revelation came during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, where Kwame said he was shocked when his ex-wife informed him of her arrival in London, citing the challenging circumstances.

Kwame Poku speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Attempting to address the situation, Kwame indicated that he visited his ex-wife's mother, seeking guidance. However, he was told to focus on the children and forget about his wife.

Later, Kwame learned through a lawyer that his ex-wife's mother was filing for divorce on her behalf, a move she initially denied. According to him, his ex-wife had become jobless after the birth of their first child, and he had supported her financially, even setting up a business for her. However, she seemed unwilling to reciprocate the support during his financial crisis.

Kwame narrated his efforts to communicate with his ex-wife, who had not contacted him for two months, and her subsequent attempts to return, which he considered impossible. He explained that he had taken the advice of his ex-wife's mother, who had suggested he forget about his wife.

“I got a job in Australia and visited my mother-in-law to inform her because of my travel my kids lived with her. She then asked what I was planning to do about my ex-wife. I responded that I took her advice to forget her. Soon after I arrived in Australia, my ex called to ask where I was, but she had not called me in two months. She’s been trying to come back, but that is not possible. I’ve taken her mother’s advice.”

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before going to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the United Kingdom and went back to her childhood sweetheart.

She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK. Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

Marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian in the UK also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert Osei Tutu said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example where partners abroad do not see themselves often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

Source: YEN.com.gh