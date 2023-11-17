A young boy's patriotic display in full military regalia, adorned with the Ghanaian flag at the Kumasi stadium, went viral ahead of Ghana's narrow one-goal victory over Madagascar

The captivating video captured online attention, symbolizing the fervent support and unity surrounding Ghana's football culture

In a pivotal moment during the match, Inaki Williams scored his first goal for Ghana in a crucial World Cup qualifier, further fueling the elation and celebration among fans

Amidst the anticipation preceding Ghana's narrow one-goal victory over Madagascar in Kumasi, an enchanting scene unfolded as a young boy captured hearts by storming the stadium dressed in full military regalia, proudly donning the Ghanaian flag in his cap.

The video of his spirited display quickly gained traction online, resonating with viewers who marvelled at the youthful exuberance and patriotism on display.

As the match unfolded, the stadium echoed with cheers and jubilation when Inaki Williams, in a defining moment, scored his first goal for Ghana during a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Boy at the Kumasi stadium Photo credit: UTV Ghana

Source: Twitter

The elation among the spectators was palpable, accentuated by the earlier enchanting sight of the young military enthusiast.

The video of the young boy's fervent support and Inaki Williams' goal-scoring prowess has become a viral sensation, symbolizing the unity and passion that surround Ghana's football culture.

Social media platforms are ablaze with discussions, celebrating both the spirited young fan and Williams' impactful contribution to Ghana's victory, creating a lasting memory for football enthusiasts across the nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh