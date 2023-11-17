Ghanaians are praising Inaki Williams following Ghana's narrow one-goal victory over Madagascar, with some asserting he surpasses Erling Haaland

Williams scored his first goal for Ghana during a crucial World Cup qualifier, contributing to the team's success and sparking admiration among fans

Social media is abuzz with discussions about Williams' performance, and his late-game heroics have elevated expectations for Ghana's future matches

Ghana's recent nail-biting victory against Madagascar in Kumasi has sparked a wave of admiration for Inaki Williams among Ghanaians.

With the match culminating in a narrow one-goal win, fans have been quick to laud Williams, some even asserting that he outshines the renowned Erling Haaland.

In a significant turn of events, this marked Inaki Williams' inaugural goal for Ghana, a pivotal moment occurring during a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Inaki Williams is praised after scoring for Ghana Photo credit: Jean Catuffe / Contributor

The elation among Ghanaians is palpable as they celebrate the late-game heroics that secured the victory.

Williams' performance has ignited discussions across social media platforms, with supporters expressing their appreciation for his contribution to the national team.

Comparisons to Erling Haaland, a well-established football figure, add an extra layer of excitement and pride for Ghanaians, who are eager to witness more stellar performances from Williams in future matches.

