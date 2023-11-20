Ghanaian siblings, Dr Chester Krampah and Dr Charlene Krampah celebrated a significant academic milestone as they both graduated from KNUST, with Dr Chester earning a PharmD and Dr Charlene achieving the title of Medical Doctor

The proud brother shared their achievement on Twitter, expressing fulfilment of a promise to their mother and capturing a joyous graduation moment

The heartwarming post has sparked widespread congratulations and admiration on social media for the siblings' dedication to education and their remarkable dual success

A heartwarming achievement unfolded as a Ghanaian man, Dr Chester Krampah, and his sister, Dr Charlene Krampah, marked a significant milestone by graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the 2023 cohort.

Dr Chester Krampah earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD), while his sister achieved the esteemed title of Medical Doctor (MD).

Sharing the joyous occasion on his Twitter handle, @ckrampah24, Dr Chester Krampah posted a graduation photo featuring himself and his sister, accompanied by the caption:

"Dr. Chester Krampah, PharmD; Dr. Charlene Krampah, 1/2 MD. We did what we promised Mummy ❤️." The heartfelt post not only celebrated their academic accomplishments but also honored a promise made to their mother.

Ghanaians react to the story of Dr. Chester Krampah, and his sister, Dr. Charlene Krampah

The shared photo garnered widespread attention on social media, with many expressing congratulations and admiration for the siblings' dedication and success.

The Krampah siblings' success story is an inspiration to others and reflects the limitless possibilities that come with determination and hard work.

@nukwari indicated:

Congratulations to you both! Regards to your Mum. We worked together at Stanchart, Harper Road branch some years ago. Send my regards

@Jayreal74337526 mentioned:

The Krampah name ankasa you get a you Dey do well for everywhere Big congrats

@TheAbenaKay stated:

Oh wow! Mama Rita is such a blessed woman. It's left with me becoming her Lawyer at last! Hugs to Mama. Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

23-year-old twin sisters, Selom and Sedem Agboli, make family history by graduating as medical doctor and pharmacist from the University of Ghana

In another story, for the first time in their family's history, Selom and Sedem Agboli, a set of twin sisters, have achieved an exceptional feat, with one becoming a medical doctor and the other a pharmacist from the University of Ghana.

The accomplished sisters, who previously attended Achimota School and studied General Science together, have marked a significant milestone in their academic journey.

