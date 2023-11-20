A Ghanaian student named Randy Asare has made history as the 2023 valedictorian of KNUST's Institute of Distance Learning

He gleaned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 80.74 from the Ghanaian establishment

YEN.com.gh spoke with Ghanaian medical practitioner Dr Amankrah, who congratulated the new grads

It's a proud moment! Randy Asare has graduated from the Institute of Distance Learning of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The accomplished learner, a Business Administration-Marketing student, earned the coveted valedictorian title at the institute, where he bagged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 80.74.

Making history as the 2023 valedictorian of his graduating class would shape and prepare him for what's next. Asare addressed his peers during graduation, as seen in a photo on Watsuptek KNUST.

''Congratulations, Master Randy,'' portions of the caption read on X (Twitter).

YEN.com.gh discussed his achievement with Ghanaian medical professional Dr Amankrah, who celebrated the new graduates.

''I congratulate the graduates and celebrate his success as the best in the class. Earning a degree in Ghana is challenging, so he deserves applause.

''I encourage them all to protect their futures by pursuing careers in their fields and other ones. I'm excited for them all and wish them the best of luck,'' Dr Amankrah told YEN.com.gh.

Reactions to Randy Asare's achievement

Ghanaian Ashimatey graduates as valedictorian of KNUST's Humanities and Social Sciences College

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that after years of studying, Ghanaian Humphrey Ashimatey has been named the valedictorian of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He attained the commendable milestone with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 85.09.

Humphrey Ashimatey has been celebrated in a post on X (Twitter) for grabbing the 2023 Best Graduating Student title.

