Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, a former NSMQ quiz contestant for Aburi Girls' SHS has become a medical doctor

The accomplishment by the young lady was announced by the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)

Netizens who reacted to the announcement congratulated Rachel for becoming a medical doctor

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has celebrated an old student of Aburi Girls' Senior High School, Rachel Amaning Kwarteng after she successfully graduated from Medical School.

Rachel Amaning Kwarteng was part of the 2017 NSMQ team for Aburi Girls SHS.

Abugiss NSMQ star becomes doctor Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

She was also adjudged the best overall student in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Celebrating her achievement, the NSMQ took to Facebook to congratulate the University of Ghana graduate and shared a beautiful photo of her with a stethoscope around her neck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Congratulations to Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, NSMQ 2017 contestant of Aburi Girls’ SHS, on your graduation from Medical School. Rachel emerged as the 3rd Best Overall Student in Ghana during WASSCE 2017. We wish her the very best as she embarks on this new journey!," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Rachel's accomplishment had raked in over 2000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians commend Rachel

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated the brilliant young lady for becoming a medical doctor.

Nii Armah Quaye-Abdul Razak stated:

Amazing! All the contestants for NSMQ are really loaded! Congratulations!

Princess Ohemaa Angela indicated:

Awwww, congratulations. Still Bepow So Hann,Nyame Ne Hene!

Abi Quayson added:

Congratulations dear, we are proud of you and your accomplishments

Nana Agyei Kissi Sikapa Jr. replied:

6yrs see how she has grown soo beautiful ladies grow too fast dodo

Manye 1 Hair & Beauty commented:

Congratulations to her but must all our brainy youth be medical doctors? As a developing nation we need more engineers to propel our dying industries.

Prempeh NSMQ winner becomes doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another NSMQ star Wonder Sarfo-Ansah also successfully graduated from medical school.

The Prempeh College alumnus bagged a medical degree at the University of Ghana after six years of studies.

Wonder represented Prempeh College at the National Science Maths Quiz competition in 2017 and was very instrumental as he helped the school clinch the trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh