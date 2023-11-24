A lady at Shai Hills Resource Reserve gained attention on TikTok by posting a video where she fearlessly played with a non-poisonous python named Chairman

In the clip, she wrapped the snake around her neck and invited viewers to visit the reserve and try the experience for themselves

Netizens reacted with a mix of amusement and amazement, sparking discussions on social media

A social media sensation has unfolded as a courageous woman at Shai Hills Resource Reserve has captured the attention of viewers with a captivating TikTok video.

The viral clip showcased her fearlessly handling a non-poisonous python, amusingly named Chairman, as she wrapped it around her neck and playfully manipulated it in various ways.

Upon inviting viewers to visit the Shai Hills Resource Reserve and partake in the unique snake encounter, the video sparked discussions and engagements across social media platforms.

Shai Hills lady plays with a python in a video Photo credit: shaihillsresourcereserve

Source: TikTok

How social media is reacting to the video of a lady playing with a snake

Netizens were quick to share a mix of humorous and amazed reactions to the lady's confident and playful demeanour while interacting with the python, turning the video into a noteworthy and widely discussed online moment.

Adjoa_Tina_Nyameye commented:

Even if the snake die bfor putting it on me kuraaaa I can’t oooo,weytin you Dey talk me

Commander-Pashew said:

I now understand why my Mathematics teacher asked us to group like terms in some equations...

QT mentioned:

Maddam pls let’s respect ourselves here…me even gorgormi sef I won’t place it in my hand talk less of the work snake eiiiii

kennedy_alphamax indicated:

my village people don't know how to play

Love Afrifa Ansong added:

the serpent finally apologized to eve and they're cool now

See the video below:

Elderly gentleman fends off 13-foot python attack in his home, netizens express relief for his escape

Also, in a recent incident, an elderly man managed to survive a python attack in his home after the serpent intruded, catching him off guard.

Recounting the harrowing experience, he described wrestling with the 13-foot python and thankfully emerging victorious, expressing gratitude that his grandchild remained unharmed.

Netizens, relieved by his escape, emphasized the need for licenses for python owners.

TikTok video unveils disturbing snake hiding spot, leaves viewers horrified

Meanwhile, a TikTok video recently went viral, showcasing a snake in an alarming hiding place that disturbed viewers.

The post gained significant attention as it depicted the serpent being extracted from its concealed spot, prompting many to share their thoughts on the unsettling scene.

Netizens openly expressed their feelings about the snake video, with a majority acknowledging the disturbing nature of the reptile's hiding spot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh