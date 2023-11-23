DWP Academy dancer Naqiyah Yusif has quit dancing for religious reasons, as dancing in public goes against her Islamic believes

The young lady shared a video reminiscing about her dancing days and how she missed dancing but emphasised that Jannah was a greater goal

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were sad about her decision, while many Muslims commended her for being a faithful servant of Islam

Naqiyah Yusif, a talented dancer from DWP Academy, has announced her decision to step away from the dance floor, citing religious reasons. The young Ghanaian dancer, who became popular for her unique moves, revealed in a video that her commitment to Islam led her to the decision.

In the video, Naqiyah reminisced about her dancing days with the DWP members, expressing how much she missed dancing, an art that had been an integral part of her life. However, amidst the nostalgia, Naqiyah revealed that her faith and the pursuit of Jannah, the Islamic concept of paradise, stood as a greater goal.

The announcement sparked a range of reactions, particularly from the Ghanaian community. Many expressed sadness about Naqiyah's departure from the dance scene, acknowledging the void her absence would leave in the Ghanaian dance scene. However, the dancer also received support and commendation from the Muslim community, praising her commitment to her religious beliefs.

DWP dancer's decision sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sultana Neena commented:

U better dance ooo; this life is short ooo. Make sure u don't regret it when you're old and can't dance any more. u satisfy anybody in this world o

Abena Odi Darkoa reacted:

This dancing talent some people want but can't get... Allah take dash you, you say hoooort?

Major❤BiNhaa commented:

if you de dance Jannah no be your destination anaaa I need some explanations because ano understand

