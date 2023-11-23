Colleagues of Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master's of Architecture student at KNUST, organised an emotional vigil in his honour after he passed away just three days before his graduation

The heartfelt event, shared on Twitter by Watsuptek, allowed Aboagye's peers to remember his selflessness and hardworking nature

The vigil was a poignant tribute, reflecting the strong sense of camaraderie within the academic community

A section of the KNUST community recently gathered for an emotional vigil in remembrance of Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master's of Architecture student who tragically passed away just three days before his scheduled graduation.

The heartfelt vigil, shared on Twitter by Watsuptek, aimed to honour Aboagye's memory and reflect on his selflessness and dedication.

Colleagues and friends of the departed student convened to celebrate his life and commemorate the positive impact he had on those around him.

Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a KNUST master's student who passed Photo credit: Watsuptek

Source: Twitter

The vigil, marked by shared memories and reflections, was held as a reminder of Aboagye's hardworking and altruistic nature.

The KNUST community and netizens expressed condolences for the loss of a promising student who was on the verge of completing his academic journey.

Social media users mourn with KNUST fratenity

After Watsuptek shared the story on Twitter, the video of the vigil became a touching tribute to a life cut short and a community coming together to remember and honour one of its own.

Here are some comments netizens have been sharing after watching the video.

@hubert_io mentioned:

congrats & my condolences my Guy!

@98jamezz stated:

Congratulations my brother!. And our deepest condolences to Chris️

@Thanks_n_Cheers indicated:

As we commemorate our graduation in Masters of Architecture from @KNUSTGH, our hearts are heavy with sorrow as we reflect upon and offer our heartfelt prayers for our dear friend Chris Nsiah. May his soul rest in peace and may we be fruitful to make him proud. Amen.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh