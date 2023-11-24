Akatakyie-KNUST, the OWASS students' group at KNUST, has sadly announced the passing of Katakyie Osei Kofi Ntiamoah

Akatakyie-KNUST, the OWASS students' group at KNUST, has announced the passing of one of their own, Katakyie Osei Kofi Ntiamoah (BV 991), a Banking and Finance graduate from the class of 2023.

According to a somber Twitter post, he peacefully departed at 1:30 am at the Meritus Health Center in Maryland, USA.

The saddened group expressed their deep sorrow in informing loved ones about the loss of their brother. The announcement on Twitter included a photo of Katakyie Osei Kofi Ntiamoah during his time abroad.

OWASS and KNUST graduate passes on Photo credit: @AkatakyieKnust

Source: Twitter

The late Katakyie Osei Kofi Ntiamoah's journey as a student at KNUST and his pursuit of a degree in Banking and Finance had endeared him to the Akatakyie-KNUST community.

Netizens share their condolences over the death of Katakyie Osei Kofi Ntiamoah

The news has prompted an outpouring of condolences from many netizens who are expressing sympathy and solidarity with the grieving family.

@Dr_AFFUL said:

Oh this is devastating. Such a bad note to end the day. May God humbly keep him in His bossom.

@kakubi01 commented:

U guys rek say Knust dey report death at least twice a year. I pray it ends this year in Jesus Name

@Alex79053348 indicated:

Oh 991 I knew him paaoo he was one of my school sons hmm oh. May his soul rest in peace. He was always cheerful and liked smiling hmm

Colleagues pay emotional tribute to late KNUST master's of architecture graduate

In another story, fellow students of Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a master's of architecture student at KNUST, came together for a poignant vigil in his memory, a heartfelt event that unfolded just three days before his scheduled graduation.

The emotional gathering, documented on Twitter by Watsuptek, provided an opportunity for Aboagye's peers to reminisce about his selflessness and hardworking nature.

The vigil served as a touching tribute, underscoring the strong sense of camaraderie within the academic community.

Emotional farewell: SHS graduate shares heartwarming video of Abugiss journey

Also, in a touching video, a young girl has stirred emotions as she announced the completion of her Senior High School education, capturing key moments with her classmates and bidding them an emotional goodbye.

The footage highlights the shared experiences during her time on campus, resonating with viewers who congratulated her on successfully completing her WASSCE.

Source: YEN.com.gh