A girl has left many people emotional after she released a video to announce she had completed SHS

The video showed key moments she shared with her mates during her time on campus, and how she bid an emotional goodbye to them after she completed

Many people who saw the video have congratulated her on successfully writing her WASSCE

A student of Aburi Girls' Senior High School who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has left many in awe after she shared a throwback of the final moments she had with her mates on campus.

The video, YEN.com.gh sighted, chronicled the exciting moments she had with her friends during classes and school functions.

Girl announces she is done with SHS in touching video Photo credit:@danielladagg/TiikTok

Source: TikTok

The final part of the video then showed the moment she and her mates were in a celebratory mood apprently after writing their final paper in the WASSCE.

They were seen hugging and congratulating each other as they prepared to exit the campus to their various homes.

The heartwarming video captioned "grad star" had gathered over 3200 likes and 30 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate the Abugiss student

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young girl on completing second cycle education.

Others also praised her looks by labelling her as beautiful.

Bernard Ralph Adams stated:

Congratulations young woman on your graduation. The world is yours to conquer. Make hay while the sunshines.

Ethel

I can see my school dee Selasi

naa_nayi stated:

congratulations..... you're so pretty

nanaabenabirago commented:

congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh