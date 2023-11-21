Energy minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh shared a lively moment with former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah at the funeral of former first lady Theresa Aba Kufuor

Cecilia Dapaah playfully tapped Opoku Prempeh from behind, leading to an enthusiastic hug and lift from the energy minister

The joyful exchange demonstrated a camaraderie between the officials at the solemn event

At the final funeral rites of former first lady Theresa Aba Kufuor, a lighthearted moment was captured between energy minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

As they walked together, Cecilia Dapaah tapped Dr Opoku Prempeh from behind, prompting an enthusiastic reaction.

In a video on X, Dr Opoku Prempeh not only hugged the embattled former minister but also lifted her in excitement, and the two shared a laughter-filled moment, with Cecilia Dapaah whispering something into his ear.

A collage of Cecilia Dapaah and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Photo credit: @konkrumah and @SIKAOFFICIAL1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The incident showcased the camaraderie and humour between government officials during the sombre occasion.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below:

@real_homie482 said:

That’s why he is the ENERGY MINISTER, He get ENERGY

@christabel_fosu wrote:

They’re good friends so…

@mynameis_kofi said

Since he was selected as Vice to the vice... He. Now smiles and has stopped his arrogant behaviour

@watchwuragh wrote:

Vice President hopeful

@thefrimpong_ said:

That was a congratulation message.. something like… “mmo!, ne adwuma papa’aa, w’ayε εwכ, oman ne sika sεm ho.”

@brytdollagh wrote:

Rich woman in Ghana u carry am na so , she got nothing to do with bank , if u chop juju enter her house

@toughkid99 said:

Ghanaian de3 ei, you Dey come do macho man for funeral under plus woman

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Cecilia Dapaah, former minister of sanitation, is under public scrutiny after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to the resignation.

YEN.com.gh reported that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Cecilia's Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching for Cecilia's Abelemkpe residence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh