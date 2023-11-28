A video of two Ghanaian boys eating by the roadside has gone viral on the internet

The two boys displayed a lot of understanding as they enjoyed the drink and pieces of biscuits

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the kids for the high level of care shown in that moment

Two Ghanaian men could not hide their joy after they chanced on two kids eating by the roadside

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the boys were enjoying a bottle drink with a packet of biscuit.

Ghanaian delights to see two kids eating Photo credit: /@paapaadriano10/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if they earlier had a deal on how to share the food, the kids displayed a high level of understanding as they both took turns to sip the drink and also ensured that no one felt cheated when it comes to sharing the biscuit pieces.

The men who were apparently driving but paused for a moment to admire the adorable moment praised the boys for the understanding and brotherly love exhibited in that moment.

The video had gathered over 1500 likes and 45 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the kids

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the two boys for the understanding and care.

OhemaahCee indicated:

This is just beautiful but he had to control the one in white else ego finish the drink

nanawusu Washington wrote:

the love when we are kids is absolutely different compared to when we become adults. sometimes I ask my sef why does it happen like that

Elliott Haynes commented:

One will surely get money before one and hatred will start

og4l4 reacted:

We were once like dx buh de street changed de situation

Obroni kid gives dress her age mates at Mankessim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a little white girl visited Mankessim and shared clothes to underprivileged children in the community.

First, she met two Ghanaian girls and gave them the clothes and later joined some kids from the community in playing games.

The video warmed many hearts as folks praised and appreciated the kind little girl.

Source: YEN.com.gh