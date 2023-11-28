A video of Kobbie Mainoo and his family after a Manchester United game is trending online

The mom of the talented 19-year-old was enveloped in emotion when he met his son after the game

Many people who saw the video commended the young player for his impressive performance for Manchester United

An adorable old video of Manchester United's teenage sensation, Koobie Mainoo interacting with his family after a football match at Old Trafford has gone viral online.

The video which popped up on TikTok showed the touching moment where the 19-year-old went to the stands meet his family relatives.

Koobie Mainoo and his family Photo credit: @kobbiemainoomun/TikTok @Daily Star/X

The emotional moment showed the player's mum wiping tears off her cheeks apparently after seeing her son wear the Manchester United jersey and play at the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

Mainoo who kept his cool and showed little emotion then went to give a warm embrace to other relatives of his family.

The video comes at the time when the player is being praised for his performance in Manchester United's game against Manchester City. in the FA Cup final.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 27,000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment's section of the showered praises

