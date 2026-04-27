Prophet Kofi Oduro is trending on social media in the wake of his utterances about unannounced power outages

It happened as he opened up about how dumsor is negatively affecting him and members of his church

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Prophet Kofi Oduro

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has grown frustrated with the intermittent power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken prophet, addressing members of his church, opened up on how the frequent cuts were negatively impacting him and others.

Prophet Kofi Oduro complains over dumsor. Photo credit: Kofi Oduro/Citi 97.3 FM, Facebook

Source: UGC

Looking visibly incensed, Prophet Kofi Oduro disclosed that he slept in darkness the day before the service due to frequent outages, questioning why a nation almost 70 years after independence should be bedevilled with this problem.

"It does not happen. A nation which is 70 years, as I speak I slept in darkness all through. As we were coming to church, I saw a member whose dress had not been ironed, but out of the desire to be in the house of the Lord, he had come."

He then went on to lament the rapid depletion of prepaid credit.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to voice their concerns regarding the frequent and erratic power supply, which they say is disrupting their businesses, daily lives, and other economic activities.

Some have said the electricity situation in their areas has become increasingly unreliable, with repeated outages affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

Communities call for urgent intervention to restore stable power in affected areas. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

They are urging utility providers and relevant state institutions to take immediate steps to restore a stable and reliable electricity supply, stressing that the situation is becoming increasingly unbearable.

Some individuals have also said the continued power fluctuations are taking a toll on their comfort and productivity, and they are appealing for a long-term solution to prevent further disruptions.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reaction to Kofi Oduro's comments on dumsor

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions, with many commending him for speaking on the matter.

ALONSO MAN stated:

“Thank you very much, Papa.”

Dennis Kwame Koranteng Danso added:

“God bless you, Papa.”

ekurasiteacher said:

“You have just confirmed that when you bought 50.00 prepaid, it lasted about two weeks. Really? So Nana Addo did well?”

Margaret Fosua wrote:

“God bless you, Papa, for speaking the truth.”

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had reacted to concerns of a power crisis in Ghana.

Speaking at an event, the President spoke about efforts to ensure a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve delivery.

President Mahama's remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh