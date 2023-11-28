A video of how a Ghanaian man reacted to the cold weather in the UK has gone viral

The man in his bid to get some warmth opted to lie very close to the fireline stove

His wife who was stunned by what she was seeing decided to compose a rap song using her husband's action

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has stirred funny reactions after a video of him feeling uneasy at home popped up online.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @mctynna showed the young man wearing a short sleeve shirt lying close besides the fireline stove in the living room trying keep himself warm.

His actions stunned his wife who then started to tease him by rapping about how his husband opted to travel to the UK and now has now to deal with the cold weather.

The man could not take what the woman was doing as he got up from the floor and exited the living room with a sad look on his face.

The video which had gathered over 800 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"U go explain taya, UK weather, my husband is freezing."

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared their opinions about the video.

Mercy Akolibila stated:

Heather and double blanket is the saviour

Barima Kwaku Owusu reacted:

oh sis just hug him

naa love indicated:

uk them u can not be in Canada uk weather is ok

phyllisakuoko0 added:

madam do the homework for him this cant help

Abyna wrote:

He’s wearing short sleeves why won’t he freeze

G A S P E R replied:

How can your husband freeze? You have to heat him up

Lady abroad laments over cold weather

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who recently relocated abroad also open up on plans to return to Ghana.

The woman in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh revealed that the reason for her decision is due to the freezing temperature in her country.

Wearing the winter jacket, the lady said it was her first time experiencing such freezing temperature, adding that it was unsuitable for her.

She added that she prefers the humid conditions in Ghana and, as such, would return to the county of her birth.

