A Ghanaian man living abroad has cracked ribs online after he opened up on why he believes he doesn’t need to buy a fridge

The man in a TikTok video said he is okay with having to use the snow to get his items chilled

Netizens who reacted to the video took to the comments section to laugh off the move by the man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man living abroad has sparked funny reactions on social media after he showed how he gets his food items chilled.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the middle-aged @lighten4 who was spotted standing in the snow wearing a sweater expressed delight that Manchester United had won a football match.

A Ghanaian man abroad says he will never buy a fridge due to the snow Photo credit: @lighten4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, he had placed a canned drink in the snow right beside him where he added that because of the victory, he was taking things cool.

He continued that for him, he has decided not to buy a fridge because he depends on the snow to get his things chilled.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The man who was smiling all through the video picked up the canned drink, opened it up and took a sip.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video laughed off his actions with some asking him to be measured in his celebrations because his team could disappoint him.

Kofi Twum Barima:

Carabao cup mpo nie na league .. cheers

user7484948035849

Eaa bro Frank

STRIKER19

my hustling partner way back

Ghanaian Man tells persons living abroad not to build in Ghana

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad with the TikTok handle @dermadking took to social media to tell his fellow Ghanaians in the diaspora against building houses in Ghana.

The middle-aged man said it wasn't right to build huge mansions in Ghana when the property owners lived abroad and may never get to live there. road.

He admonished his fellow Ghanaians abroad to be wise and not be taken advantage of.

Furthermore, he said asked what is the need to build huge mansions in Ghana when the property owners lived abroad and may never get to live there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh