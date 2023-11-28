A video of Mary speaking on the challenges she faced while living with Kuami Eugene as his househelp has gone viral

She revealed that hunger was an issue during her time as the househelp for the singer

Many people who saw the video shared diverse opinions on the revelation made by the young lady

Mary, the former househelp of Kuami Eugene, in a latest interview, alleged that she collapsed on three occasions while living with the Monica hitmaker.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oheneahwabodam, Mary in detailing why she passed out on those three occasions while working for Kuami Eugene as his househelp said it was because of hunger.

She explained that at times, there was no food at home for her to eat, especially when her boss travelled outside the country.

"Sometimes the food at home was rice and I could not eat just that."

Mary, in a bid to prove her seriousness, even swore that whatever she was saying was the truth.

Ghanaians react to the interview

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were not happy with the revelations made by Mary, with many wanting to find out what she intends to achieve.

sweetiepie indicated:

what is the purpose of this interview? Mary keep quiet oo.

Baby gworl added:

Tracy Boakye’s house help de3 she will go so far. See how she travels like a celebrity. Mary no where cool oo. You think these interviews will help

Pheelingmama indicated:

what's the essence of this interview eii wanna know what triggered it

Aproditeee reacted:

SMH , do all the interviews you want he’s still gonna be kuami Eugene and people will stream his music

Her_Self indicated:

So is she tryinf to say that Kwami Eugene is the cause of her sickness?

Diccy reacted:

Oh but person like Eugene wey ur maid get sick then u tell am not to go hospital ahhh

Kuami Eugene subtly replies Mary

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene subtly responded to his former househelp's interview.

The Monica hitmaker shared a photo of himself on his social media handles with the caption: "Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra."

