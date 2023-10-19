A video of a Ghanaian lady abroad lamenting about the weather conditions has gone viral

The lady revealed that she plans to return to Ghana because she cannot cope with the cold weather conditions

Many people who saw the video urged the woman to be cautious regarding her plans to return to Ghana

A young lady who recently relocated abroad has got people talking after announcing she will be returning to Ghana.

The woman made the disclosure in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, where she revealed that the reason for her decision is due to the freezing temperature in her country.

Wearing the winter jacket, the lady said it was her first time experiencing such freezing temperature, adding that it was unsuitable for her.

She added that she prefers the humid conditions in Ghana and, as such, would return to the county of her birth.

"This is the first time I am experiencing this, I can't stand the weather here. I will relocate to Ghana, by now my parents even me," she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the woman's video had raked in over 700 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the comments to the video

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the decision of the woman.

Whereas others urged her to return home, some also urged her to stay and get used to the weather.

Matilda reacted:

Me too oo am coming with u lady

afiapatrick stated:

pls sis don't

MR RAY stated:

Leave there

Woman in UK laments high cost of living

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has urged relatives back home to make judicious use of the monies they receive from loved ones currently there.

In a video on TikTok, the lady complained about the attitude of some Ghanaians who have the perception that persons abroad are enjoying.

She said the high cost of living in the UK has negatively affected them and hence pleaded with relatives back home not to misuse money meant for special projects.

She revealed that the cost of living in the UK has skyrocketed to a point that one needs 600 pounds, equivalent to ¢8,000, to rent a one-room house.

