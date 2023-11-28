Renowned Ghanaian marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro, disclosed in an interview on UTV's "Atuu" show that her marriage faced challenges, including her husband not spending their wedding night at home

She debunked the misconception that counselors have flawless marriages, highlighting the wisdom gained from overcoming tough situations

Oduro pinpointed communication as a significant issue in her marriage, attributing it to differences in upbringing and life philosophies with her husband

Famous Ghanaian marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro, shared personal insights on the challenges she has encountered in her marriage during an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV's "Atuu" show.

Reflecting on her own experiences, she revealed that her marital journey faced difficulties right from the beginning, with her husband not even spending their wedding night at home.

Dispelling the misconception that marriage counselors have perfect relationships, Oduro emphasized that they often navigate through tough challenges, which contribute to the wisdom they share with others.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro shares some of her marital challenges Photo credit: UTV Ghana

Source: Youtube

"Even on the night of our wedding, my husband did not sleep at home. Many people think we counselors have perfect marriages but that is not true. We usually go through the toughest challenges and that's why we have a lot of wisdom to share," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to her in the interview, in her case, the primary hurdle was communication, a common issue exacerbated by their differing upbringings and life philosophies.

The revelation has added a humanizing aspect to her public persona, reassuring others that facing challenges is a universal aspect of married life, regardless of one's expertise in the field.

Watch the video below:

Social media buzz as Reverend Dr. Charlotte Oduro sparks debate with controversial statement on marriage

In another story, a renowned Ghanaian marriage counselor, Rev Dr. Charlotte Oduro, has ignited discussions on social media following a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, where she claimed that unmarried individuals are luckier than their married counterparts.

The controversial statement has triggered a significant debate online, with personalities like Ohemaa Woyeje and Beverly Afaglo sharing their perspectives on the matter.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro warns of potential issues, urges open communication in relationships

Meanwhile, Ghanaian marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro, has asserted that a woman neglected for an extended period can become a source of trouble for her partner, drawing parallels from the biblical story of Adam and Eve.

Referring to the narrative where Adam's absence led to Eve being tempted by the devil, Oduro highlighted the potential consequences of prolonged neglect.

The evangelist emphasized the importance of open communication in relationships, urging men to discuss marital challenges with their spouses before they escalate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh