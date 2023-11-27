Samuel Abayitey, a Ghanaian fisheries observer on the tuna vessel Marine 707, has disappeared, raising concerns about the safety of those monitoring illegal fishing practices

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has confirmed the incident and is investigating to uncover the circumstances surrounding Abayitey's disappearance

This is not the first instance as Emmanuel Essien, another Ghanaian fisheries observer, went missing in 2019

Yet another Ghanaian fisheries observer, Samuel Abayitey, has gone missing while aboard the tuna vessel Marine 707.

The latest incident adds to the concerning trend of disappearances in this critical role.

Abayitey's work was part of the government's efforts to combat over-fishing and other illegal practices that have threatened the coastal region's staple diet of small pelagic fish.

His disappearance, about two weeks ago, also raises concerns as there has been no information forthcoming from the crew manager, the Fisheries Commission, the vessel owners, or other stakeholders.

According to a report by Joy News, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has confirmed the incident and launched an investigation.

In 2019, Emmanuel Essien went missing under similar circumstances.

Essien, who disappeared after capturing evidence of illegal fishing practices, is yet to be found, leaving his family distraught and calling on the government for assistance.

The Ministry of Fisheries, led by Mavis Hawa Koomson, is committed to getting to the bottom of these disappearances, highlighting the urgent need to address issues within the fishing industry.

